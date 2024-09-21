Telangana: Mee Seva down for 10 days, govt promises to clear backlogs

The online services provider was hit with technical failure, and has promised to restore services resolve the pending applications at the earliest.

Mee Seva
MeeSeva

Hyderabad: Telangana’s online service provider, Mee Seva, has been down across many places in the state for the past 10 days, with officials pointing out a technical failure at the state data centre.

As a result of the Mee Seva failure, many citizens are facing difficulties in applications for jobs and higher education.

Meanwhile, Mee Seva took to their X handle to provide a statement to provide clarity about the situation and reassure citizens to resolve the issue at the soonest.

Mee Seva stated that the technical error they are experiencing has affected its access to documents uploaded for transactions between July 10 and September 12 2024, inducing pending applications in large numbers.

To clear the backlog, the Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) system will return the applications to Mee Seva Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), who are directed to re-upload and resubmit documents, with applicants getting updates about their re-submission via SMS. Applications submitted after September 13 are being processed normally, Mee Seva added in the statement.

