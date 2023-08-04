Telangana: Amrit Sarovar inaugurated at AOC Centre in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-inC), Southern Command on Friday inaugurated the ‘Amrit Sarovar’ at Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre in Secunderabad.

According to a press statement, the AOC Centre was instructed by Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area to develop an Amrit Sarovar for the cause under the orders of Headquarters Dakshin Bharat.

The Sarovar has been built on 1.2 acres of land, which will help raise groundwater levels and provide a suitable habitat for native flora and fauna.

As part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the Union government announced the mission ‘Amrit Sarovar,’ with the aim of creating at least 75 Sarovars (ponds) in each district of the country, with a target of building 50,000 Amrit Sarovars by August 15.

Around 11,000 medicinal and herbal plant seedlings were planted around the Amrit Sarovar, and natural bushes were planted on its bunds to create a natural bio-retaining wall. Along the Amrit Sarovar, a walking path with ample lighting and seating benches have been erected.