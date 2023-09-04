Telangana Assembly polls: BJP to receive applications of ticket aspirants from today

Hyderabad: Days after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) declared candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its hectic activity and preparations for the elections.

The saffron party is all set to receive applications from ticket aspirants from September 4 to 10 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This time, there are a large number of ticket aspirants eager to enter the electoral fray. They include youth leaders and women aspirants, among others.

Once the deadline for receiving applications for party tickets ends, the state leadership will first shortlist potential candidates before sending them to the central leadership, which will announce the names of its candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

BJP has not yet revoked Raja Singh’s suspension.

Although Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh is continuously making efforts to ensure his victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the state, the saffron party has not yet revoked his suspension.

Speaking to the media earlier, he expressed confidence that the BJP would soon revoke his suspension, and he would contest the Telangana Assembly polls from the Goshamahal constituency on the saffron party’s ticket.

However, the MLA also stated that he would work for a Hindu Rashtra if the BJP decides not to revoke his suspension. He has made it clear that he will neither join any ‘secular’ party nor contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Telangana Assembly polls 2023

The next Telangana Assembly polls for the 119 constituency seats are expected to be held in December 2023.

Recently, the president of BRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced the party’s list of candidates for the polls. The CM disclosed candidates for 115 out of the 119 constituencies, while candidates for the Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon, and Narsapur constituencies will be revealed later.

The BRS, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), formed the first government in the newly created state of Telangana in 2014. It retained power in 2018.

If TRS retains power again in 2023, KCR will become the first leader in South India to serve as chief minister for a third consecutive term.