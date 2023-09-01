Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh leveled serious allegations against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In a video message shared on his Twitter handle, he alleged that BRS leaders are hatching a conspiracy against him by making Muslim voters from other constituencies enroll in Goshamahal.

He further stated that these enrollments are taking place in Dholpet, Begumbazar, Gunfoundry, Jambagh, etc.

Please visit your booth on the 2nd and 3rd of this month to verify your name on the voter list. In the previous election, approximately 45,000 individuals had their names removed from the list in our #Goshamahal Constituency.



— Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 1, 2023

The MLA has also requested the voters of the Goshamahal Assembly constituency to visit the booth on September 2 and 3 to verify their names in the voters’ list. He added, “Those who have crossed the age of 18 years can register for a new voter ID too.”

BJP not yet revoked Raja Singh’s suspension

Although Raja Singh is continuously making efforts to ensure his victory in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, BJP has not yet revoked his suspension.

Speaking to the media earlier, he expressed confidence that the BJP would revoke his suspension soon, and he would contest the Telangana Assembly polls from the Goshamahal constituency on the saffron party’s ticket.

However, the MLA also stated that he would work for a Hindu Rashtra if BJP decides not to revoke his suspension. He has made it clear that neither will he join any ‘secular’ party nor will he contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The only BJP leader to win in Telangana Assembly polls 2018

In the last assembly polls, BJP tried hard to form a government in the state; however, it won only a single seat. It was Raja Singh who won the seat from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

This year too, Raja Singh aims to once again represent the Goshamahal constituency by winning the seat; however, the BJP needs to revoke his suspension first.

Meanwhile, BRS has also not declared its candidate for the assembly constituency.

It remains to be seen who will contest from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency in the upcoming Telangana polls.