Watch: Raja Singh says ‘won’t contest Telangana Assembly polls if…’

Hyderabad: Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh dismissed the rumours and said that he is not going to join BRS. He asserted that he won’t contest the Telangana Assembly polls if BJP does not revoke his suspension.

Speaking to media persons, the MLA said that he will not join any ‘secular’ party. He also made it clear that he will not contest as an independent candidate in the Telangana Assembly polls.

Speaking on his further plan, the MLA said he will work for Hindu Rashtra if the BJP decides not to revoke his suspension.

However, he expressed confidence that the BJP will revoke his suspension soon, and he will contest the Telangana Assembly polls from the Goshamahal constituency on the saffron party’s ticket.

Reiterating his earlier statement, he said that the BRS candidate for the Goshamahal Assembly constituency will be decided by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Why was Raja Singh suspended?

The MLA was suspended after a row that was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Although he replied to the show-cause issued by the BJP, his suspension has not been revoked so far.

Now, as the Telangana Assembly is scheduled to be conducted in the current year, Raja Singh is confident that the suspension will be revoked soon.

Telangana Assembly polls 2023

The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held at the end of this year for 119 constituency seats. Recently, BRS declared 115 candidates for the polls. However, it did not declare candidates for four assembly constituencies, including Goshamahal.

In the last assembly elections, the main parties were Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), and BJP.

After the polls, TRS, now BRS, formed the government by winning 88 seats out of 119, improving its seat share by 25.

In the polls, the seat share of INC decreased from 21 to 19, whereas AIMIM managed to win seven seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which tried hard to form a government in the elections, managed to win only a single seat. Only Raja Singh won from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency. The party’s seat share dipped from five to one.

In 2014, BRS formed the first government in the newly created state of Telangana. It retained power in 2018 when KCR advanced the elections a few months ahead to decouple them from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

If BRS retains power, KCR will become the first leader in South India to serve as chief minister for a third consecutive term.