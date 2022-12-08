Raja Singh’s counsel says MLA’s social media post not against any religion

Hyderabad: Raja Singh’s counsel K. Karuna Sagar has claimed that the post recently shared by the Goshamahal MLA is not against any religion.

Seeking the withdrawal of the showcase notice that was issued by the Mangalhat police to Raja Singh, it has been claimed that it is based on false and baseless allegations, DC reported.

Sagar further said that Raja Singh does not have or operate any Facebook account.

Did Raja Sigh violate court-set norms?

It all began after a post that loosely translates to, “Akbar had Anarkali walled up because there was no fridge at that time. Even after years only their method has changed, not their mindset” was shared on social media.

After coming to know about the social media post, the Mangalhat police issued a show cause notice to Raja Singh.

In the notice police mentioned, “You have posted the photo under an objectionable caption targeting a particular community, which is a violation mentioned in the condition imposed by the High Court”.

The order also mentions another post by Singh on December 6, which was translated from Hindi, said: “Tribute to the martyrs’ Ram Kothari and Sharad Kothari, and people who sacrificed their lives in Karseva on the day of bravery! Millions of salutes to all those Karsevaks on whose foundation of sacrifice, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is taking shape with full grandeur”.

While disposing of a writ petition involving Raja Singh, the high court in its order had stated, “In future, the detainee shall not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Youtube, etc”.

Citing the order, the show cause notice sought Raja Singh’s reply within two days from the receipt of this notice that why action can’t be initiated against you for violating the conditions imposed by the Hon’ble High Court.

“Failure to comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for taking legal action”, the notice further reads.

With inputs from agencies