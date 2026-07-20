Telangana baby sold by parents for Rs 1 lakh, rescued

The incident happened in Telugugudem village of the district and based on the complaint of an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officer, a case was registered on July 17

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
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Hyderabad: A one-month-old baby boy, who was allegedly sold by his parents for Rs 1 lakh in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana has been rescued and a case was registered against two persons in this connection, police said on Monday, July 20.

The incident happened in Telugugudem village of the district and based on the complaint of an Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officer, a case was registered on July 17 against the person who bought the newborn and a mediator, a police official said.

During the course of the investigation, a police team rescued the baby from the possession of the buyer in Mahabubnagar town and handed over the newborn to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the official said.

Subhan Bakery

The baby was born in June to a couple who were labourers. They allegedly sold the newborn around a fortnight ago through one mediator, the official said, based on preliminary investigation.

The couple is already blessed with two sons and one daughter and the exact reasons for them to “sell” the baby were under investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made so far, police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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