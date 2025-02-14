Telangana: Bandi Sanjay opposes inclusion of Muslims in BC list

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has voiced strong opposition to the inclusion of Muslims in the Backward Classes (BC) list in Telangana.

He warned that such a move would not be accepted and could trigger a “revolt” from the Hindu community.

Sanjay argued that including Muslims in the BC category would deprive the current BCs of their rightful reservations. He also stated the BJP is against religion-based reservations.

Sanjay’s opposition comes in response to the Congress government’s proposal to introduce a bill to provide 42% reservation for BCs in politics, education, and employment.

He predicted that Congress would face consequences in the upcoming MLC elections if they proceeded with including Muslims in the BC list.

Sanjay also cited the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections as an example, stating that Muslims have won seats that should have gone to BC candidates due to reservation policies.

He has also questioned the legitimacy of the survey, challenging the Congress government and accusing them of tampering with BC population data to fit their agenda.

Sanjay raised concerns about the decline in the BC population from 51% in the previous BRS government survey to 46% in the recent Congress government’s caste survey.