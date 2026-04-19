Telangana: Bank forcibly evicts disabled man and family over unpaid loan

Karimnagar: Employees of a private bank allegedly evicted a physically disabled man and his family from their houses over pending loan instalments in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district.

Identified as Bogam Gopal, the victim lost his leg three years ago after doctors amputated it due to severe diabetes. He was a resident of the Indiranagar area of the district headquarters who took a loan of Rs 8 lakhs from a Karimnagar-based private bank in 2021. He lived with his wife, Rama, his son, Sai Kumar, and his daughter, Amruthavarshini.

The bank employees first visited their house on April 15, when Gopal complained that he had been paying interest with the loan instalments every month, even though his leg had been amputated. He asked them to lay off because he only missed one of the four monthly installments.

However, on Saturday, April 18, the bank staff returned and allegedly threatened them that if they stepped outside, the building would be locked and they would record the incident for documentation. After issuing the warning, the staff posted legal notices and left.

After the family’s forced eviction, they spent hours on the road before the local residents set up a tent to provide temporary shelter. Once relatives heard the news, they arrived to move the displaced family to Yella Reddypet.

Local residents have demanded justice for the victim and the family. Despite pleas from Gopal, the family, and neighbors for a few days of extra time, the bank employees remained indifferent, they said. Expressing concern, the locals have urged the District Collector to step in on humanitarian grounds and resolve the matter.