Telangana cabinet meeting to be held on Monday

Hyderabad: A cabinet meeting of the Telangana government will be held on Monday, August 4. The meeting will be held at the Secretariat .

The upcoming cabinet meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. An order to this effect was issued by Telangana chief secretary K Rama Krishna Rao. In the previous cabinet meeting held on July 28, the state government took some major decisions regarding 42 percent reservation for backward classes in the coming local body elections and admissions for native students in MBBS.

BC reservation

The Telangana cabinet deliberated over the 42 percent BC reservations in the local body elections, in view of the High Court directing the state government and the state election commission to conduct the elections within three months.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar called upon all the political leaders irrespective of political party affiliation, and the BC associations and activists to come to Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre to pass the two legislations.

He said that the state government would use all possible means to force the Centre to heed to the demand to implement 42 percent reservations for BCs in Telangana.

MBBS admission

The Telangana cabinet also decided to prioritise admission of native students to MBBS colleges in the state.

Following the meeting, the government asked Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy to present strong arguments before the Supreme Court with regard to government order 33 issued by the Telangana government in July 2024, which states preference to Telangana natives in medical college admissions.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on August 5. Following the Cabinet’s decision, health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha swiftly engaged in a meeting with Advocate-General, leaving the Cabinet meeting and rushing to his residence.