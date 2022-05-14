Telangana can deposit 6.05 LMT of fortified parboiled rice with FCI

New Delhi: The Centre has allowed the Telangana government to deposit a total of 6.05 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fortified parboiled rice with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

This would be done out of the remaining paddy of KMS 2020-21(Rabi crop) & paddy of KMS 2021-22. A letter in this regard was issued on May 11 keeping view the request of the state government.

The original milling/delivery of Customed Milled Rice (CMR) period of KMS 2020-21 (Rabi) in Telangana was up to September 2021. On the request of the state government in Telangana, this has been extended seventh time up to May 2022.

Earlier last month, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had staged a ‘Maha Dharna’ in Delhi demanding paddy procurement from his state.

The Centre had approved procurement estimate of 40.20 LMT of rice in Telangana during KMS 2021-22 (Rabi Crop) with procurement period upto June 2022 and milling period upto September 2022. As requested by the Telangana state government via a letter in April second week, which the Department of Food & Public Distribution, had approved the procurement estimate a week after that.

“Government of India has always supported procurement operations in all states, including Telangana. As compared to 15.79 LMT of rice procured during KMS 2015-16 benefitting 5,35,007 farmers with MSP value of Rs 3,417.15 crores, 94.53 LMT of rice was procured in Telangana during KMS 2020-21 benefitting 21,64,354 farmers with MSP value of Rs 26,637.39 crores,” the Ministry said in a statement.

As on May 11, in the ongoing KMS 2021-22, as much as 72.71 LMT of paddy (48.72 LMT of equivalent rice) has been procured benefitting 11,14,833 farmers with MSP value Rs 14,251.59 crores, the government said.