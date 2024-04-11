Telangana CM praises Addl Collector for tackling ryot exploitation

Jangaon Addl Collector Rohit Singh

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was all praise for Jangaon district additional collector Rohit Singh for promptly responding and suspending the secretary of the Jangaon agricultural market committee, in addition to slapping cases against a few traders for colluding and not procuring paddy at the MSP (minimum support price).

On Thursday, April 11, Revanth posted a news report on his X account, where it was reported that a few traders were taking the farmers coming to the Jangaon market for a ride, by procuring paddy at only Rs 1,551 per quintal and showing moisture content and wastage in paddy as an excuse for not giving the MSP (minimum support price).

Reiterating that the state government was committed to paddy procurement, the chief minister warned that market committee officials colluding with traders and doing injustice to farmers would not be tolerated.

