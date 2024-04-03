Telangana CM to hold meeting for redressed of Gulf migrants’ issues after April 15

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy will hold a meeting with the representatives of various organisations working for the welfare of Gulf migrants in Hyderabad after April 15. A delegation of Telangana MLAs and ministers will be touring the Gulf nations towards the end of this month to understand the issues affecting the workers from Telangana.

The announcement was made after delegation of social activists working for the welfare of Gulf migrants called upon chief minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday, April 3. They thanked the CM for giving Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to family members of two Gulf workers from Vemulawada who died in the Gulf recently.

Pertinently, in Telangana Congress’ manifesto for the assembly elections, the party had promised to start a helpline for Gulf migrants and to form a welfare board for them. The Congress had also promised to introduce a comprehensive NRI policy, and to give an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families affected workers who died in the Gulf.

On March 14, the state government announced ex-gratia for two bereaved families.

“The ex-gratia will be given for death due to any reason,” M Bheem Reddy, an advocate and expert on Gulf migrants’ issues, told Siasat.com.

Due to the Lok Sabha elections code coming into effect, the process of disbursement of ex-gratia to the other families has been put on hold. According to Reddy, the process will resume after the Lok Sabha elections.

TPCC NRI cell chairman BM Vinod Kumar, who was among the delegation visiting the chief minister, has assured that the State government is committed to devising a comprehensive NRI policy and establishing a Gulf Welfare Board. He further said that the chief minister was working with compassion and humanism for the welfare of Gulf migrants.

Former Balkonda MLA E Anil, Gulf JAC chairman G Ravi Goud, Khatar NRI D Mithila, TPCC NRI Cell convener S Naresh Reddy, Prawasi Mitra Labour Union president S Parikipandla and others were among those who met the chief minister.