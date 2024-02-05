Telangana CM urges swift action on reopening Nizam Sugar Factory

Hyderabad: In a significant development, chief minister Revanth Reddy has instructed the cabinet sub-committee to expedite their efforts and submit a detailed report promptly regarding the revival of the closed Nizam Sugar Factory.

The committee, chaired by Industries Minister Sridhar Babu and comprising Ministers Damodara Rajanarsimha, Komatireddy Venkatreddy, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sudarshan Reddy, Rohit Rao, Adluri Laxman Kumar, former MLA A. Chandrasekhar, and officials from relevant departments, convened at the secretariat on Sunday to address the pressing issues surrounding the defunct Nizam Sugar Factory.

During the meeting, the committee discusses the challenges posed by old arrears of the closed sugar factories in Bodhan and Muthyampet, along with the financial hurdles hindering their revival.

Special attention was given to the concerns of sugarcane farmers, aiming to comprehensively understand the current problems they face.

Revanth Reddy stresses for a thorough scrutiny of the situation, urging the committee to devise strategies not only for reopening the closed factories but also for ensuring their efficient operation.

The discussion involved identifying practical methods to overcome financial difficulties and prioritize the welfare of sugarcane farmers.

As the committee begins its comprehensive review, the focus remains on finding practical solutions to reopen and sustain the Nizam Sugar Factory, signifying a step towards revitalizing the local sugar industry.