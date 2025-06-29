Telangana Congress suspends Raavi Srinivas over anti-party activities

Srinivas was accused of publicly criticising Seethakka

Raavi Srinivas
Telangana Congress expels Raavi Srinivas for six years

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has suspended Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency in-charge, Raavi Srinivas, for six years on charges of anti-party conduct.

The decision was made during a disciplinary committee meeting chaired by senior leader Mallu Ravi on Sunday, June 29, in Hyderabad.

Srinivas was accused of publicly criticising Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare minister D Seethakka during a press conference.

The incident occurred when Seethakka was Adilabad district minister.

He also allegedly worked against the party’s official candidate in the recent MLC elections and repeatedly attacked the District Congress Committee (DCC) leadership, drawing strong criticism from party seniors.

