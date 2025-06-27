Seethakka slams CPI (Maoist) over tiger corridor eviction claims

Hyderabad: Telangana Tribal Welfare minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Friday, June 27, hit back at the Communist Party of India (Maoist) after the group accused her of siding with the state in evicting adivasis from 339 villages for a proposed tiger forest corridor in Kumram-Bheem Asifabad. “It is unclear whether the letter was from Maoists or not. A political party and media organisation controlled by it are using vulgar language without considering women and are avenging their political faction,” she said.

The Maoists had earlier written a letter to the state government, alleging that adivasis in Sirpur (U), Wankidi, Jainoor, Kerameri, Asifabad, Rebbena, Kagaznagar, Narnur, Sirpur (T), Chintala Masapally, Gajuguda, Bejjur, Lingapur, and Penchikalpet mandals are being forcibly displaced. They also criticised Seethakka, calling it shameful that a former Maoist now holds the Tribal Welfare Ministry while presiding over such evictions.

Addressing the media in Eturunagaram, in Mulugu, she said that it is painful that they abuse a woman. She claimed to have been present in public and overseeing development programmes. Attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the minister said that the party tried to defeat her during the Telangana Assembly elections. Adding that the BRS is targeting her again.

“The BRS is unable to digest the fact that a woman from the Koyya community got the general portfolio,” she remarked.

Responding to recent incidents involving the Forest Department’s overreach in Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem, the minister disclosed that the forest minister, Konda Surekha, had intervened and spoken to senior forest officials, including PCCF Suvarna, assuring strict action against erring officials.

“We are taking steps to ensure that such aggressive actions against forest children (tribals) do not recur,” she said. Seethakka also criticised attempts to politicise the Maoist letter, saying it was unclear if it was even genuinely issued by Maoists. “Some media outlets and political entities are distorting facts and adding comments that were never mentioned in the letter, simply to target me,” she lamented.

Highlighting her grassroots engagement, she said she spends two to three days a week in tribal regions like Mulugu and Adilabad to monitor development works and interact with locals. “I have never been away from my people. The same forces that failed to defeat me in elections are now trying to defame me,” she said.

Seethakka emphasised her consistent stand on tribal and forest rights, stating, “Whether in power or in opposition, my fight has always been for the forest people. My slogan remains unchanged: don’t destroy new forests; don’t abandon old ones.”

The minister invoked the legacies of Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar, pledging to safeguard the constitutional rights of SC, ST, and BC communities. “Inspired by our great leaders, I will remain a dedicated servant of the tribals, the downtrodden, and all those in need,” she affirmed.