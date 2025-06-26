Maoists oppose relocation of adivasis from 339 villages in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has strongly opposed the Telangana government’s decision to relocate the adivasis from 339 villages in Kumram-Bheem Asifabad district in the name of a tiger forest corridor.

On Thursday, the CPI (M) shot a letter to the state government highlighting that the adivasis in Sirpur (U), Wankidi, Jainoor, Kerameri, Asifabad, Rebbena, Kagaznagar, Narnur, Sirpur (T), Chintala Masapally, Gajuguda, Bejjur, Lingapur and Penchikalpet mandals are being forced to leave their habitations.

The Maoist party alleged that the Central government is enabling big corporate giants like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani “to loot the natural resources in these areas,” under the pretext of wildlife protection. The letter also stated that many adivasis have lost their lives fighting the relocation.

“If the relocation continues, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Kumram-Bheem Asifabad districts might get wiped out from the state’s map,” the letter read.

“This state government has failed to provide full cultivation rights over podu land cultivation to the tribals. We demand the immediate issuance of pattas and uploading of the records in the Bhu-Bharati portal,” the letter read.

Maoists’ warn Seethakka

Alleging that both the Centre and state government are trying to displace the adivasis from several villages in Mulugu district, the letter stated it was “ashamed that the ministry is held by Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, who was a former Maoist.”

Besides, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka also holds the Panchayati Raj & Rural Development ministry.

“Has Seethakka forgotten key laws enacted by the Congress government, such as the Panchayati Raj (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), the 1/70 Act, and the Forest Rights Act of 2006?” read the letter.

“All the adivasis seek is the implementation of the Fifth Schedule provisions, which would allow them to make decisions for their own welfare and development through gram sabhas held in their villages,” concluded the letter.