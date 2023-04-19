Telangana creating wonders in health sector: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State is creating wonders in the health sector and even the Niti Ayog has also appreciated the progress of Telangana, Minister for Health T Harish Rao said.

Speaking to media reports after laying a foundation stone for the 100 bed hospital at Choutuppal in Nalgonda district on Tuesday, Minister Harish Rao said the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was taking various steps to improve the health standards in Telangana and reminded that it had launched eight medical colleges in the last year and 102 kidney dialysis centres across the State for providing the best services to the people.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of showing discrimination towards the Telangana in allocation for funds, Harish Rao said that the State government had allocated 200 acres of land to AIIMS Bibinagar in 2018, but the Centre had taken four years to inaugurate the hospital.

“The BJP leaders do less work but publicise themselves much. They want to take credit for even small works,” he pointed out.

He also informed that the works of Warangal health city project was going on at the brisk pace and its project would be completed by December.