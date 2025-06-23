Telangana dy CM stresses need to raise non-tax revenue

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, June 22 asked officials to implement methods to increase non-tax revenue.

He stressed the need for responsible and revenue-focused governance to sustain the government’s extensive welfare commitments.

Chairing a review meeting at the Telangana secretariat, Vikramarka highlighted that the state government is rolling out welfare schemes worth Rs 33,600 crore, including Rythu Bharosa, Mahalakshmi, free electricity, Indiramma Housing, and loan waivers, without discontinuing any programs initiated by the previous administration.

He further said that Telangana lost major revenue in 2023–24, particularly from the Outer Ring Road and excise duties. To bridge this gap, he directed officials to actively mobilize central funds and focus on increasing non-tax revenues. “Departments with revenue-generating potential must be given priority,” he said.

The deputy chief minister expressed concern over the uneven distribution of allocations in various departments of the government. He said the budget must be allocated equitably and used judiciously, in line with the actual needs and priorities of the state.

“Expenditure should be realistic and necessary,” he said. “The focus must remain on public welfare, development, and fiscal responsibility.”

Vikramarka, who is also Telangana finance minister asked officials to complete the financial rationalization process within the next ten days and prepare comprehensive implementation plans. He also stressed that pending infrastructure and development projects should be prioritised and completed without further delays.

“All departments must work in alignment with the goals of the people’s government,” he said, calling for coordinated action to ensure inclusive and balanced progress across the state.