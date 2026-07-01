Telangana EAGLE seizes 900 grams of hash oil in Manikonda

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) team conducted a raid in Manikonda on Wednesday, July 1, and apprehended a person allegedly in possession of hash oil.

During the operation, officials seized 900 grams of hash oil from the accused. Following the seizure, the EAGLE team handed over the accused, along with the seized contraband, to the Narsingi Police for further investigation and legal action.

Police are investigating the source of the narcotic substance and whether the accused has links to a larger drug supply network.

Further details are awaited.