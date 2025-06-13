Telangana endowments min warns invoking PD Act on temple land encroachers

Hyderabad: Telangana endowments minister Konda Surekha has issued a stern warning that the government will not hesitate to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those who illegally occupy lands belonging to temples under the endowments department.

On Thursday, June 12, she made a surprise inspection of lands in survey numbers 33/8, 33/9 and 33/10 in Chengicherla of the Boduppal Municipal Corporation, where complaints were made that 30.23 acres of temple lands were being encroached upon by certain land grabbers since 2022.

“Based on the information given by local leader Vajresh Yadav, we initiated an inquiry. The HYDRA authorities have already completed the survey, and the results confirm that the land belongs to the endowments department. Strict action will be taken against the encroachers once the final report is submitted,” Konda Surekha assured.

She has instructed the officials to immediately fence the land to prevent further encroachment and to ensure its protection.

Highlighting the broader issue, she said, “Out of the total 91,827 acres of endowment lands across Telangana, nearly 6,000 acres have been encroached. This is unacceptable, and we are committed to reclaiming these lands through legal means.”

In a separate development, ahead of the upcoming ‘Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam,‘ Surekha made a surprise visit to the Yellamma Temple, where she reviewed the ongoing arrangements and interacted with the temple staff to ensure all preparations were on track for the grand event.

Konda Surekha reaffirmed the government’s resolve to safeguard temple properties and uphold the sanctity of religious institutions across the state.