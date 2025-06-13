Telangana endowments min warns invoking PD Act on temple land encroachers

Konda Surekha said that out of the total 91,827 acres of endowment lands across Telangana, nearly 6,000 acres have been encroached.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th June 2025 5:31 pm IST
Endowments minister Konda Surekha warns invoking PD Act on temple land encroachers.
File picture

Hyderabad: Telangana endowments minister Konda Surekha has issued a stern warning that the government will not hesitate to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those who illegally occupy lands belonging to temples under the endowments department.

On Thursday, June 12, she made a surprise inspection of lands in survey numbers 33/8, 33/9 and 33/10 in Chengicherla of the Boduppal Municipal Corporation, where complaints were made that 30.23 acres of temple lands were being encroached upon by certain land grabbers since 2022.

“Based on the information given by local leader Vajresh Yadav, we initiated an inquiry. The HYDRA authorities have already completed the survey, and the results confirm that the land belongs to the endowments department. Strict action will be taken against the encroachers once the final report is submitted,” Konda Surekha assured.

MS Creative School

She has instructed the officials to immediately fence the land to prevent further encroachment and to ensure its protection.

Highlighting the broader issue, she said, “Out of the total 91,827 acres of endowment lands across Telangana, nearly 6,000 acres have been encroached. This is unacceptable, and we are committed to reclaiming these lands through legal means.”

In a separate development, ahead of the upcoming ‘Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam,‘ Surekha made a surprise visit to the Yellamma Temple, where she reviewed the ongoing arrangements and interacted with the temple staff to ensure all preparations were on track for the grand event.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Konda Surekha reaffirmed the government’s resolve to safeguard temple properties and uphold the sanctity of religious institutions across the state.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th June 2025 5:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button