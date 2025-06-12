Hyderabad: Chevella MP backs arrested gau rakshaks, slams ‘partisan’ policing

Hyderabad: The Chevella Member of Parliament, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, visited the Central Prison Chanchalguda on Thursday, June 12, and met the gau rakshaks who were arrested by the Cyberabad police for resorting to violence on Sunday at Attapur and Mailardevpally.

The Cyberabad police, following the violent incidents at Mailardevpally and Attapur, arrested 21 gau rakshaks in different cases and remanded them.

The unsocial elements had allegedly set ablaze two DCM vehicles carrying animal bones at Durganagar road in Mailardevpally and attempted to kill the driver. The mob also pelted stones at the police who reached the spot.

At Attapur, the gau rakshaks had allegedly attacked a driver of an auto trolley who was shifting two bulls to a place in Attapur. The mob also pelted stones at police, injuring two cops. Four cases were registered in Mailardevpally and Attapur police stations, and 21 people were arrested, and some are absconding.

The Chevella MP, later speaking to a media person, said that the police have not acted against the cattle traders who were illegally transporting and selling the animals. He said the police are acting in a partisan manner and booked the gau rakshaks instead of strictly implementing the cow protection laws.