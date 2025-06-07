Gau rakshaks attack cattle truck driver, force ‘JSR’ slogans in Telangana

Gau rakshaks followed him in a Scorpio and on motorcycles.

7th June 2025 10:25 am IST
Hyderabad: A group of gau rakshaks attacked a DCM driver transporting cattle and forced him to chant “JSR” slogans in Deverkadra, Mahabubnagar district, Telangana.

The incident came to light on Friday after a video of the assault was shared on social media.

In the video, a group of men are seen slapping the driver, identified as Hassain, a resident of Mahabubnagar, while he was transporting cattle in his DCM vehicle from Choudharpally village to Mahabubnagar. The gau rakshaks followed him in a Scorpio and on motorcycles. At Choudharpally Gate, they intercepted the DCM, assaulted the driver, and forced him to chant “JSR” slogans.

The driver filed a complaint against the gau rakshaks at the Devarakadra police station. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.

