Telangana: Ex-minister Babu Mohan resigns from BJP ahead of LS polls

His resignation comes after feeling "disappointed" over the saffron party not allocating the Warangal Lok Sabha ticket for the upcoming polls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th February 2024 4:58 pm IST
Telangana: Ex-minister Babu Mohan resigns from BJP ahead of LS polls
Former minister and popular actor Babu Mohan.

Hyderabad: Former minister and popular actor Babu Mohan resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the soon upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

His resignation comes after feeling “disappointed” over the saffron party not considering him as the candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha ticket in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press meet on February 7, Wednesday, he accused state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and party’s OBC morcha Dr K Laxman of ‘sidelining’ him.

MS Education Academy

Babu Mohan contested for the BJP in 2018 and 2023 from the Andole Assembly constituency.

He expressed interest in contesting for the Warangal seat but didn’t confirm reports of him joining the Congress or the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

But reports suggest that Babu Mohan might join the BRS as his son Uday Babu is with the pink party.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th February 2024 4:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button