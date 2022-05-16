Telangana: Farmers may not received Rythu Bandhu Scheme benefits

Hyderabad: According to revenue department instructions, wastelands should be recorded in the remarks column of the pattadar passbook and listed on the Dharani portal. Farmers may not receive Rythu Bandhu benefits for lands that have been identified and included in pattadar passbooks

The Telangana government has issued orders to include ‘pot kharab’ (wastelands) lands on the Dharani portal. ‘Pot kharab’ refers to land that is unfit for agricultural use. It refers to the non-cultivable land within a pattadar’s agricultural landholding.

Lands covered by cattle sheds, hayricks, manure pits, buildings and appurtenant area, lands covered by rocks, tanks, submerged area, bunds, irrigation channel, vagu or varre (streams), and lands under private forest are examples of wastelands.

The lands used for agriculture allied activity such as tractor shed, threshing area, lands which have become non-cultivable due to erosion, damage during floods or excavation of earth and passages for tractor/harvester or storm water drains will also be considered as pot kharab lands.

According to the government, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) will be in charge of recording land details in the pattadar passbook. The application should clearly specify the extent claimed as pot kharab and the intended use of the pot kharab land. The responsible RDO shall conduct a field investigation, including a survey and demarcation of the pot kharab area. The RDO will issue proceedings regarding the extent to be recorded as pot kharab based on the findings of the investigation.