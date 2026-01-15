Telangana finalises reservation in municipal bodies

Hyderabad: Taking a key step for conducting municipal elections in Telangana, the state government has finalised reservation of wards and offices of chairpersons/mayors in 121 municipalities and 10 corporations.

The municipal administration department on Wednesday issued a notification regarding reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Backward Classes (BCs) and women.

The reservation has been finalised for SCs and STs as per 2011 census and for BCs as per the recommendation of the Dedicated Commission.

Out of 10 posts of mayors, four have been reserved for women. One post each is reserved for SCs and STs. Three posts are reserved for BCs including one for BC women. One post will be in unreserved category.

Out of 300 wards in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 122 will be reserved for BCs including 61 for BC women. Another 76 seats have been reserved for women. The number of wards in unreserved category is 74. Five seats are reserved for STs including two women and 23 seats are reserved for SCs including 11 women.

Thus women will have 50 percent representation in the expanded GHMC. The government recently merged 27 urban local bodies with the GHMC to double the number of wards to 300.

Reservation of wards has also been finalised for Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar corporations.

Out of 121 posts of chairpersons for municipalities, 31 have been reserved for women. The government has reserved 38 posts for BCs including 19 women. Five seats are reserved for STs including two women and 17 seats for SCs including 8 women. Remaining 30 posts are unreserved.

The State Election Commission on Tuesday published voter list for 118 municipalities and five municipal corporations. There are a total of 52.43 lakh voters these municipalities and corporations.

The Commission has not yet published voter list for three municipalities and five corporations including GHMC.

The elections for the urban local bodies are likely to be held next month.

The process of mapping voters has been taken up for those municipalities and corporations whose term ended in July 2025.