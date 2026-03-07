Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially announced the winners of the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements in Telugu cinema. These awards were revived in 2024 and renamed in honour of legendary revolutionary poet and singer Gaddar, replacing the prestigious Nandi Awards that were earlier given in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The awards consider films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2025. The selection process was carried out by an independent jury committee under the Telangana Film Development Corporation. The grand award ceremony will be held on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Ugadi.

Main category winners

Best Film: Raju Weds Rambai

Raju Weds Rambai Second Best Film: Dhandoraa

Dhandoraa Third Best Film: The Great Pre-Wedding Show

The Great Pre-Wedding Show Best Director: Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai)

Sailu (Raju Weds Rambai) Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

Naga Chaitanya (Thandel) Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)

Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend) Best Supporting Actor: Shivaji (Dhandoraa)

Shivaji (Dhandoraa) Best Supporting Actress: Bhumika (Euphoria)

Bhumika (Euphoria) Best Music Director: Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa)

Mark K Robin (Dhandoraa) Best Male Playback Singer: Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai)

Anurag Kulkarni (Raju Weds Rambai) Best Female Playback Singer: Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa)

Sahithi Chaganti (Kannappa) Best Comedian: Krishna Teja (Jigris)

Krishna Teja (Jigris) Best Child Actor: Rohan Roy (The Great Pre-Wedding Show)

Film and technical awards

National Integration Film: Thandel

Thandel Best Environmental Film: Igua

Igua Best Debut Feature Film: Little Hearts

Little Hearts Best Entertainment Film: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Best Social Message Film: Court

Court Best Special Effects Film: Mirai

Mirai Best Children’s Film: Anaganagana

Anaganagana Best Story Writer: Gunasekhar (Euphoria)

Gunasekhar (Euphoria) Best Screenplay Writer: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi Best Lyricist: Nandakishore (Kuberaa)

Nandakishore (Kuberaa) Best Cinematographer: Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai)

Karthik Ghattamaneni (Mirai) Best Editor: Sreekar Prasad (Mirai)

Sreekar Prasad (Mirai) Best Audiographer: M. R. Rajakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri)

M. R. Rajakrishnan (Kishkindhapuri) Best Choreographer: Gira Gira Gira (Champion)

Gira Gira Gira (Champion) Best Art Director: Thota Tharani (Champion)

Thota Tharani (Champion) Best Makeup Artist: Govind (Akhanda 2)

Govind (Akhanda 2) Best Costume Designer: Chandrakant (Champion)

Special jury awards

Best Special Jury Film: 23

23 Best Male Actor: Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai)

Chaitu Jonnalagadda (Raju Weds Rambai) Best Actress: Ananthika (8 Vasanthalu)

Ananthika (8 Vasanthalu) Special Jury Hero: Roshan (Champion)

Legendary honour awards

NTR National Award: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi ANR Award: Jayasudha

Jayasudha Kantha Rao Award: R Narayana Murthy

R Narayana Murthy BN Reddy Award: Singeetam Srinivasa Rao

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Paidi Jairaj Award: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Nagireddy Chakrapani Award: Ashwini Dutt

Ashwini Dutt C Narayana Reddy Award: Suddala Ashok Teja

The Telangana government stated that the awards aim to recognise talent, creativity, and socially meaningful storytelling in Telugu cinema. The winners will be honoured at a grand ceremony to be held on Ugadi, March 19, 2026, in the presence of leading film personalities and dignitaries.