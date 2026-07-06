Telangana govt cancels license of two ‘unethical’ IVF centers

Hyderabad: Telangana government has cancelled license of two fertility centers and suspended licenses on nine others over alleged unethical practices.

The action was taken after the Telangana health department inspected 464 private IVF centers in the last six months. During the inspection, 60 centers were reportedly involved in unethical practices. Licenses of two centers were cancelled.

Unetical practices were noted in Assisted Reproductive Technology. The field of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and surrogacy is strictly governed by federal Indian laws passed in 2021.

However, some private clinics violate these laws by performing sex-selective procedures (which is highly illegal in India), concealing low success rates or fabricating data, exploiting egg donors or surrogates.

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Narasimha stressed the recent incident at Srishti Fertility Centre as a primary driver for ensuring these regulatory breaches never happen again.

The govenment issued showcause notiices to 49 fertility centers for not provinding real time data regarding patients and discripancies in documentation. Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha had orded the inspection of private IVF centers in the state.

The government ordered monitoring these centers on parameters including data accountability, drug transparency, violations and complaints regarding highh dose hormone usage.