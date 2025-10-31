Telangana govt clears govt employees’ dues, pending bills worth Rs 1032 cr

The government has also decided to clear pending bills under Rs 10 lakh, as part of which Rs 95 crore were cleared for the roads and buildings department, while Rs 225 crore were cleared for the panchayat raj department.

31st October 2025
Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka addresses a meeting
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, October 31, cleared pending bills of the panchayat raj and roads and buildings (R&B) departments, along with dues of government employees, all worth Rs 1,032 crore.

In a meeting with the finance department, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who also holds the finance portfolio, ordered the release of Rs 712 crore to pay the dues of government employees for October.

Additionally, the government has also decided to clear pending bills under Rs 10 lakh, as part of which 3,610 bills worth Rs 95 crore were cleared for the roads and buildings department, while 43,364 bills worth Rs 225 crore were cleared for the panchayat raj department.

Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials participated in the meeting at Praja Bhavan.

