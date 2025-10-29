Telangana releases Rs 303 Cr for pending overseas scholarship dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has released Rs 303 crore towards pending overseas scholarship dues for SC, ST, BC, OC and minority students, clearing all arrears since 2022, stated Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday, October 29.

“Rising living costs, new restrictions abroad, and mounting educational expenses caused severe hardship to thousands of families. This timely support of about Rs 20 lakhs per student brings much-needed relief and hope.” he stated in a post on X.

₹303 Cr towards pending Overseas Scholarship dues for SC, ST, BC, OC & Minority students is being released immediately, clearing all arrears from 2022 till date.



Rising living costs, new restrictions abroad, and mounting educational expenses caused severe hardship to thousands… — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) October 29, 2025

Meanwhile, private colleges in Telangana still await fee reimbursements of Rs 900 crore. Telangana Federation of Higher Education Institutions (TFHEI) Chairman N Ramesh Babu, on October 26, stated that the state government has disbursed only Rs 300 crore out of the pending Rs 1,200 crore dues.

He also called for an indefinite shutdown of private colleges across the state from November 3 if the state government failed to disburse the fee reimbursement dues by November 1.

On September 15, the Deputy CM had announced that Rs 600 crore out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 1,200 crore would be released to the private colleges immediately.