Telangana govt lifts transfer ban, issues guidelines for moving employee

Hyderabad: Telangana government has lifted the ban on transfers of employees. It has issued detailed guidelines for the process.

On April 21, the Finance Department has released the orders through GO Ms No 38.

Transfer schedule for May 2026

As per the order, transfers will be carried out from May 1 to May 31.

Employees will be considered relieved from their current post within three days of receiving transfer orders.

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Eligibility criteria for transfers

Employees who have completed three years at a particular station as of January 1, 2026, are eligible for transfer. However, the condition does not apply in cases of spouse-based requests.

No employee will be allowed to stay at the same station for more than four years as of December 31, 2025. However, employees who are set to retire before May 31, 2027, will not be transferred unless they request it.

Priority in transfer requests

When multiple employees opt for the same location, priority will be given based on specific criteria. These include spouse cases, employees nearing retirement, persons with disabilities of 70 percent or more and employees with mentally challenged children requiring medical care.

Widows and employees seeking transfers on medical grounds such as cancer, neurosurgery, kidney transplant, liver transplant, open heart surgery and bone TB will also be given preference.

Employees can submit up to five preferences for transfer locations. Those who have served longer in hardship areas will receive priority.

Transfers will be carried out by District Collectors, Heads of Departments and senior officials depending on the cadre.

The government clarified that the ban on transfers will be reimposed from June 1, 2026, after completion of the transfer process.