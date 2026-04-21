Will Hyderabad rains play spoilsport during SRH vs DC IPL match?

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are going to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, April 21, however, there are apprehensions of rains playing spoilsport.

However, as per T Balaji, a weather enthusiast, he wrote on his X handle that rains are not going to impact the match.

Prediction of rains before SRH vs DC IPL match in Hyderabad

Though rains are not likely to play spoilsport, thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon to evening timing.

As per the weather enthusiast, “There are chances of rain during afternoon to evening, however after 8/9 pm weather looks mostly fine.”

HyderabadRains FORECAST – April 21, 2026



Today, till afternoon, weather will be dry



SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ahead in the city during afternoon to late evening hours#SRHvsDC Uppal update



There are chances of rain during afternoon to evening, however after 8/9pm weather looks… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the city will witness rains or thundershowers till April 23.

Also Read SIR mapping in Telangana likely to be completed by April end

However, the forecast of rains is for the entire day and not specific to the timing of the SRH vs DC IPL match in Hyderabad.

IPL match

Currently, both teams sit on six points, though fourth-placed SRH are marginally ahead, having played a game more and boasting a superior Net Run Rate.

Following are the teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Travis Head, Praful Hinge, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), K. L. Rahul, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm.