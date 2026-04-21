Will Hyderabad rains play spoilsport during SRH vs DC IPL match?

Thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon to evening timing.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 1:32 pm IST
Cricket players in Hyderabad IPL match practice, wearing orange jerseys, preparing on the field amid weat.
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabads head coach Daniel Vettori, second right, Abhishek Sharma, center, Jaydev Unadkat, left, and Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel, right, during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Monday, April 20, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI04_20_2026_000414A)

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are going to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, April 21, however, there are apprehensions of rains playing spoilsport.

However, as per T Balaji, a weather enthusiast, he wrote on his X handle that rains are not going to impact the match.

Prediction of rains before SRH vs DC IPL match in Hyderabad

Though rains are not likely to play spoilsport, thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon to evening timing.

Subhan Bakery

As per the weather enthusiast, “There are chances of rain during afternoon to evening, however after 8/9 pm weather looks mostly fine.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the city will witness rains or thundershowers till April 23.

However, the forecast of rains is for the entire day and not specific to the timing of the SRH vs DC IPL match in Hyderabad.

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IPL match

Currently, both teams sit on six points, though fourth-placed SRH are marginally ahead, having played a game more and boasting a superior Net Run Rate.

Following are the teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Abhishek Sharma, Amit Kumar, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey, Krains Fuletra, Travis Head, Praful Hinge, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, David Payne, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Shivang Kumar, Ravichandran Smaran, Onkar Tarmale, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniket Verma, Zeeshan Ansari.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), K. L. Rahul, Karun Nair, David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Dar, Nitish Rana, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Lungisani Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 1:32 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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