Telangana govt to give families single ‘digital’ card for ration, other schemes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to issue digital cards to every family in the state. The single card will provide medical care services, that will also help in availing ration and other welfare scheme benefits.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on family digital cards with top officials of the Medical and Health and Civil Supplies departments at his residence on Monday.

The Telangana chief minister instructed officials to conduct a study on the benefits of the digital cards which were already issued in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka, and to submit a comprehensive report. The report will also explain the challenges facing the use of cards for multiple services by the people.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to select one urban area and a village in each of the 119 assembly constituencies, and prepare an action plan for issuing the family digital card on a pilot project.

The Telangana chief minister emphasised that family digital cards are needed to help ration card holders to avail all the welfare scheme benefits including medical care, ration and other state sponsored programs.

The health profile of each family member will be included in the family digital card that would be useful to provide medical services to the family members in the future, said a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

The chief minister ordered the officials to provide an option to update the details of family members, mainly by addition and deletion of the names of the family from time to time in the card.