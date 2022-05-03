Telangana govt to provide insurance to weavers through ‘Netanna Bima’ scheme

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 3rd May 2022 1:53 pm IST
GO 111 is redundant, will soon be lifted: Telangana CM KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Netanna Bima’ scheme for weavers similar to farmer insurance for farmers.

As part of the scheme, LIC will provide insurance of Rs 5 lakh in case of the death of handloom, power loom, and ancillary workers. The scheme will cover 55,072 people. The government has issued orders sanctioning Rs.29.88 crore for this scheme.

This comes as a follow-up to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise back in 2021 that a similar insurance coverage scheme will soon come up for the handloom weavers.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button