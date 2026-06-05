Telangana: Grandmother, her 2 grandchildren die in Miryalaguda fire

Tragedy strikes Miryalaguda as grandmother and two grandchildren, still grieving a recent family loss, perish in a devastating late-night house fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th June 2026 10:08 am IST
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Hyderabad: A grandmother and her two grandchildren, who had lost their father barely a month ago, were burnt alive after a fire broke out in their house at Kalalwadi locality in Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, late on Thursday night, June 4.

According to available information, the deceased were identified as Chandrakala (50) and her grandchildren, Lakshman (17) and Pranathi (14).

Sources said the children’s father had died a month ago. Following his death, their mother Dhanamma had gone to Pune in search of livelihood, leaving the children in the care of her mother, Chandramma.

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The fire engulfed the house during the night, trapping the three occupants inside. All of them died in the blaze before they could be rescued.

Officials suspect short circuit or gas leak

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, officials suspect that either an electrical short circuit or a gas leak could have triggered the incident.

Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread to neighbouring houses.

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Further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 5th June 2026 10:08 am IST

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