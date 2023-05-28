Telangana: Harish Rao lays foundation for 100-bed hospital in Yellareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance & Health minister Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for hundred-bed hospital in the Yellareddy, Kamareddy district.

During his address at the ceremony, the minister highlighted Telangana’s ‘remarkable progress’ in the field of healthcare, positioning the state as an exemplary model for the entire country.

He underscored the transformative changes witnessed in recent years, which encompass a comprehensive range of healthcare services from “basic health provisions to advanced super specialty facilities, all easily accessible” within Telangana.

“Telangana now proudly houses dialysis centers in every constituency, ensuring convenient access for dialysis patients across the state. Moreover, the government has extended support to dialysis patients by providing them with free bus passes and pensions, demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive care,” he said.

Minister Harish Rao also highlighted the noteworthy increase in the proportion of deliveries occurring in government hospitals, with an impressive 63 percent of deliveries now taking place within these facilities. “This surge in demand is indicative of the population’s trust in the quality and accessibility of healthcare services provided by the state,” he said.

The Health minister further said that in addition to the existing KCR Kit, the government is introducing the KCR Nutrition Kit specially tailored for pregnant women. “This initiative aims to enhance the well-being of expectant mothers by providing essential nutrition and care throughout their pregnancy journey,” he remarked.

Anticipating the growing need for expanded medical education opportunities, minister Harish Rao announced the establishment of a new medical college in Kamareddy district, slated to commence operations within the current year. “The introduction of this medical college will offer advanced services and reduce the reliance on Hyderabad for specialized treatments,” he added.

The event saw participation from Zaheerabad MP Bibi Patil, Yellareddy MLA Surender, local leaders, and public representatives.