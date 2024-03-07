Telangana HC criticizes TSPCB for no transparency, fairness

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the board's practices were concerning.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 3:02 pm IST
Indo-Canadian man pleads guilty to smuggling migrants into US
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court criticized the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for its poor functioning during a hearing on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the board’s practices were concerning.

The court addressed discrepancies in the case of a petitioner who had responded to a show cause notice issued by TSPCB’s Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, D. Krupanand.

MS Education Academy

Despite the petitioner submitting a detailed reply, the officer claimed otherwise, leading to doubts about the board’s transparency and fairness.

Chief Justice Aradhe highlighted the need for accountability within the board and expressed concern over its lack of consistency in handling cases.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2024 3:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button