Telangana HC displeased over alleged adulteration of aviation fuel

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, September 2, expressed strong displeasure over reports of adulteration in aviation fuel, warning that such acts could have disastrous consequences.

The court observed that while adulteration in petrol might only lead to vehicles halting on the road, adulteration in aviation fuel could cause planes to crash mid-air, endangering countless lives.

Hearing a petition filed by P Gurunadham from Khammam district, who challenged the cancellation of his contract with Indian Oil Corporation Private Limited, Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka dismissed the petition and imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

Petitioner’s arguments

The petitioner approached the court seeking renewal of his contract, which had been terminated following social media reports alleging adulteration of fuel in tankers.

His counsel argued that while the tanker was on its way, it was temporarily stopped after drivers heard some unusual sounds.

At that time, some bystanders recorded videos and uploaded them on social media, claiming adulteration was taking place.

Also Read Telangana HC asks govt’s reply on GHMC delimitation process

Counsel contended that IOC cancelled the contract without conducting any proper investigation or verifying facts, and even seized the deposit amount.

Judge questions petitioner

However, Justice Bhimapaka firmly disagreed with these arguments. The judge questioned the petitioner whether he himself would be willing to travel on an aircraft fueled with the same supply.

Stressing the enormous risks associated with aviation fuel tampering, the judge remarked that the court could not intervene in the cancellation of such a tender.

Upholding the corporation’s decision, the High Court dismissed the petition and ordered the imposition of a Rs 10 lakh fine on the petitioner.