Telangana HC halts cancellation of 2105 Group 2 recruitments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, November 27 stayed the cancellation of Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 2 recruitments done in 2015.

The Chief Justice led division bench has suspended the earlier single-bench judgment that annulled the recruitment process and cancelled the selection list. Interim orders were issued during the hearing of the appeal filed by the TGPSC.

Earlier, the High Court had delivered a judgement cancelling the 2015–16 Group-2 results, declaring that the selection list issued on October 24, 2019, was invalid.

The court observed that the commission had re-evaluated answer sheets containing double bubbling, usage of whiteners and overwriting in Part-B actions that violated both technical committee recommendations and a previous division bench order.

Also Read TGPSC Group-II certificate verification on September 13

The single bench stated that the commission did not have the authority to bypass expert committee guidelines. It further said that visible tampering in the answer sheets should have led to disqualification.

It stated that the 2019 results were unilateral and illegal, ordering revaluation and preparation of merit list in two months