TGPSC Group-II certificate verification on September 13

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has announced the dates for verification of certificates for the candidates shortlisted in the third spell of recruitment of Group-II services.

The verification is scheduled for September 13 from 10:30 am, at Suravarapu Pratap Reddy University (formerly known as Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University), located at Public Garden Road, Nampally.

September 15 has been set as a reserve day at the same venue.

Candidates have been instructed to download verification material from the official website.

They have also been asked to pick their web options on the website between September 12 and 15. Candidates must practice utmost care while choosing the web options as these options will be considered for final selection.

If any candidates fail to show up for the verification on the aforementioned dates, their candidature will not be considered for further processing.

