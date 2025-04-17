TGPSC Group 1 recruitment: Telangana HC halts appointment letters issuance

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued an interim order directing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) to halt the issuance of appointment letters for Group 1 posts until further notice.

The decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to the recruitment process.

While the court has allowed the certificate verification process for selected candidates to continue, the final step of issuing appointment letters remains paused.

This delay is expected to extend the timeline for filling Group 1 vacancies, which have already faced multiple postponements.

The TGPSC had recently completed the Group 1 Mains examination and was preparing to finalise appointments.

The High Court’s intervention follows disputes over aspects of the recruitment process.

Candidates who cleared the selection stages will now have to wait longer for their postings as the process remains subject to judicial review.

