Telangana HC issues notification for recruitment to Junior Assistant posts

Hyderabad: Telangana high court has issued a notification for the direct recruitment to Junior Assistant posts in Judicial Ministerial Service.

As per the notification, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from any university in India in order to be eligible for the posts.

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must also satisfy linguistic qualifications i.e., they must be have knowledge about the language of the district in which they want to serve. They should also have knowledge of computer operation.

The age of the candidates must be between 18 and 34 years as of July 1, 2022. The maximum age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories. For candidates with a physical disability, it is relaxed by 10 years.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online. The online application portal has been made available on the high court’s official website (click here) and websites of all districts in the state. It will be available till 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2022.

The examination fee is Rs. 800 for OC and BC students whereas, SC, ST and EWS categories students have to pay Rs. 400. The fee is excluding application service charges.

Recruitment process

The recruitment will have two rounds i.e., computer-based examination and oral interview. The candidates will get interview call only if they qualify computer-based examination which will comprise of 80 questions each carrying one mark.

Out of 80 questions, 40 will be from general knowledge and another 40 will cover general English.

The minimum qualifying marks for interview is 40 percent for OC and EWS categories students whereas, BC students have to score 35 percent. SC, ST, and PH candidates are required to score at least 30 percent marks to qualify for the interview.

There are a total of 173 posts. For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).