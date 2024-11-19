Telangana HC strikes down GO 16, calls it ‘unconstitutional’

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has struck down Government Order (GO) 16 issued by the previous BRS government which aimed to regularize thousands of contract employees, particularly in the education and health sectors.

The court deemed the regularization of these employees unconstitutional, creating uncertainty for those recently made permanent.

The controversial GO 16 implemented by the BRS government aimed to provide permanent positions to numerous contract workers in essential sectors such as education and healthcare including 2,909 Junior Lecturers, 184 Vocational Junior Lecturers, 390 Polytechnic lecturers, 270 Degree lecturers, 131 attendants in Technical Education, 837 Medical Assistants from the Medical and Health sector, 179 lab technicians, 158 Pharmacists, and others.

However, the High Court’s ruling reverses this decision, leaving regularized employees anxious about their future.

In its ruling, the court determined that the regularization of contract employees through Government Order 16 violated constitutional provisions.

The court also suggested that those employees who were regularized may need to revert to their previous contract status. The petitioners who challenged the government order have welcomed the court’s decision, stating that it provides clarity on the matter.

The regularized employees who initially felt optimistic about their new status are now expressing their concerns about the uncertain future ahead. Many fear they may lose their regularized positions and be reverted back to contract roles, which would result in a loss of benefits and job security.

Officials have stated that once the official court order copy is received, further clarity will be provided on how to proceed with the implementation of the judgment.