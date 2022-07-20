Telangana: KCR allocates five acres of land for Vishwa Brahmins

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Commission member CH Upendra on Wednesday visited the five-acre land allocated by the state government for the construction of Vishwabrahmana Atmagourava (self-respect) building at Uppal Bhagayath. He thanked chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his special attention towards Vishwa Brahmins.

CH Upendra said that no government allocated even a single acre of land for Viswa Brahmins before 2014.

“After the formation of Telangana, chief minister KCR has implemented many schemes for the development of the weaker sections of the state. Allocating 5 acres of land and 5 crores to the 20 lakh Vishwa Brahmins in the state, means that they have special attention for the development of Vishwa Brahmins,” said the commission member.

He said that with this decision, Telangana’s 20 lakh Vishwa Brahmin citizens and their children have been given a lot of assurance. He extended special thanks to chief minister KCR for allocating a “self-respect” building on 5 acres of land in the state capital.

Upendra said that in the near future, they will work with the government for the education of poor students in rural areas, welfare of poor girl children, hostel accommodation, skill development, employment opportunities, and modernization of professions.