Telangana: Kishan Reddy holds BJP Lok Sabha poll committee meet

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha election management committee was convened at the state office here with Union Minister and Telangana BJP State President G Kishan Reddy presiding on Monday, February 12.

The committee discussed the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’, a bus tour announced earlier to cover five regions in Telangana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Scheduled from February 20 to March 1, the yatra aims to gain support for Narendra Modi’s bid for a third term as Prime Minister.

The tour will cover all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, divided into five segments, with each route concluding in Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said earlier.