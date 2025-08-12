Telangana: Lightning, thunderstorm warning issued for August 12-13

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur over various parts of Telangana from 2:40 pm on August 12 to 8:30 am on August 13.

The warning has been issued for Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial and Medak.

Along with Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

Residents are requested to follow State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) guidelines.

Heavy rains till August 17

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana during August 13-17 with extremely heavy rain over isolated areas of Telangana on August 13 and August 14.

WFH advised

In view of the rains in Hyderabad, traffic police have issue an advisory suggesting early logout and work from home (WFH) for employees working in the evening.

“Due to predictions of heavy rainfall in the city, we recommend companies & employees to plan for an early logout starting 3:00 pm in a staggered manner today, and evening shifts may consider WFH (Working from Home) to ensure safety, avoid traffic congestion and uninterrupted movement of emergency services.” mentioned the traffic police in their advisory.