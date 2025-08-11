List of waterlogging-prone areas during rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As more rains are expected to lash Hyderabad with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing continuous alerts of heavy rainfall until August 17, one can expect perpetual water-logging and more traffic jams in areas that are more prone to crumble due to poor infrastructure.

Some areas more than others are always flooded due to heavy rains. In view of the impending rains, here is a list of areas one can avoid in the coming week to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams during the rains in Hyderabad.

Also Read Heavy rains, thunder showers expected in Hyderabad till August 17

Toli Chowki: Nadeem Colony in the Golconda Fort area, Shaikpet road, Seven Tombs road, Karwan.

Falaknuma: Al Jubail Colony has been plagued with flood water since the torrential rains in 2020. The situation gets complicated each time it rains since the colony is situated on the edge of a nala.

Madhapur : The 100-feet road in Madhapur has been prone to waterlogging during monsoon, causing traffic slowdown and jams. In spite of being in the famed Hitec City area, the infrastructure there is anything but ‘hitec’.

Ameerpet: Maitrivanam and Budhanagar are two areas which are constantly faced with water logging during monsoon. Officials of the disaster response force were seen pushing a bus which was stuck in the water last week.

Manikonda: Several apartment complexes in Manikonda saw water entering basements and parking areas, submerging vehicles and causing disruption. The area is already choc-a-bloc with traffic everyday in the evenings and rains it make it worse.

Jubilee Hills: Despite being a high end area, Jubilee Hills also continues to be one of the adversely affected areas during rains as the traffic comes to a standstill on most days during monson.

Khairatbad: Water logging at the Khairatabad junction has led to long traffic jams in the past few days. Following the rain on August 5, traffic in Khairatabad moved at a snail’s place.