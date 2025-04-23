Telangana: Madarsa attacked in Sangareddy after idols damaged in temple

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Madarsa Arabia Taleem-ul-Quran located at Jinnaram village of Sangareddy district after some right-wing elements tried to allegedly attack the seminary. The incident transpired after two idols were allegedly damage at a local Shiva temple a day earlier on April 23.

The temple is located close to the madrasa in the village and local people noticed idols of deities damaged in the temple, said the police. Suspecting that the madrasa students had damaged it, the local Hindus and right wing activist reached the Muslim seminary and raised Jai Shri Ram slogans.

The Sangareddy police reached the spot and dispersed the gathering who then headed to a nearby dargah and damaged the chadar at the shrine. Soon, additional forces were rushed to the area the from neighbouring Vikarabad and Medak districts.

Sangareddy district SP, Paritosh Pankaj told media persons that 80 children are staying and studying in the madrasa and all of them are safe. “I appeal to the people not to believe in rumours. Action will be initiated against those who are fomenting trouble,” he said.

AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin and MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan reached Jannaram and met the police officials.