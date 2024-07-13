Telangana: Man booked for torturing pet dog in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: A man was booked by Hanamkonda police on Thursday for allegedly trying to strangle the pet dog of another man.

Adulapuram Gautham, who runs the NGO Stray Animal Foundation of India, along with the members of another NGO named Preethi, found that Vinay, a snake catcher from the Brahmanawada locality of Hanamkonda, Warangal, tortured the pet dog of Natraj from the same colony. The accused lifted the dog with the chain tied to its neck and attempted to kill it.

The dog sustained injuries so severe that the animal was unable to bark due to severe vocal cord damage. The incident took place in the absence of the dog’s owner. Gautham, who came to know about the incident from a video of the torture recorded by a student of the locality complained against Vinay at the Hanamkonda police station.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hanamkonda sub inspector Sravan Kumar said, “The pet dog barked at Vinay when he was going to a shop. Vinay (who was supposedly enraged) lifted the dog with the chain attached to its neck and started kicking the dog. He also threw a water can on the animal.”

Animal lovers complained about the incident, and the cause is under investigation.

According to the Hanamkonda police, the accused, Vinay, is booked under section 11 (Treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act 1960 and section 325 (Mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS).

The case is under investigation.