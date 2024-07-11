Telangana: 2 held for harassing, forcing 19-year-old girl to marry

The victim, identified as K Kalyani, initially ignored the accused, K Madhu, and A Shiva. However, when they threatened to tarnish her image on social media, she became frightened

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th July 2024 8:52 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two individuals on Thursday, July 11, for allegedly persistently harassing a 19-year-old girl to accept their marriage proposal. Frightened by the incident, the girl died by suicide after consuming pesticide in Chintalagudem village of Nalgonda district.

The victim identified as K Kalyani initially ignored the accused K Madhu and A Shiva. However, when they threatened to tarnish her image on social media she became frightened.

On July 6, while her parents were attending a relative’s funeral, she consumed pesticide. She informed them about the incident who rushed back only to find her unconscious.

She was promptly moved to a government hospital in Nalgonda where she died while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under section 108 (Abetment of suicide) of BNS. The accused has been placed under judicial remand

Further investigation is ongoing.

